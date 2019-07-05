Villere St Denis J & Co Increased Its Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Position by $1.68 Million; Eagle Capital Management Increases Position in Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 119,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.27 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.56 million, up from 5.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 2.87M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 161,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.59M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.18M, up from 4.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $151.01. About 238,007 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 3,316 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt reported 6,619 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd holds 3,068 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 7,530 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs reported 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Saybrook Nc owns 52,972 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 18,843 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 3,471 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 4,019 shares. Fourpoints Inv Managers Sas stated it has 8.21% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Rmb Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Malaga Cove Capital Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 4,008 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q1 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mohawk Names Glenn R. Landau Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Mohawk Industries Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mohawk Industries: Risks Are Adding Up Fast – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 268,621 shares to 8.92M shares, valued at $459.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.47M shares, and cut its stake in A.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Tech Stock Could Be a Solid Dividend Pick – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Micron Technology vs. Cypress Semiconductor – The Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MKM: Cypress Semiconductor Has Repositioned Itself For Market-Leading Growth – Benzinga” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cypress Semiconductor Stock Lost 10.7% in October – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,480 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $103.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 184,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,702 shares, and cut its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $493,318 activity. 12,598 shares were sold by GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR, worth $176,386. 17,000 shares were sold by Thad Trent, worth $261,032.