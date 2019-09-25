Villere St Denis J & Co Has Lowered Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Position as Stock Value Rose; Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) Holder Prospector Partners Has Raised Stake

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 223,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 201,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Dime Cmnty Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 17,925 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has risen 15.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 237,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 412,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.39M, down from 650,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $145.63. About 104,232 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,019 shares to 97,483 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30M for 13.29 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 30,549 shares to 168,859 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 34,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,960 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).