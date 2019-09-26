Villere St Denis J & Co Holds Holding in 2U (TWOU); Commerce Bank Has Raised Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $1.27 Million

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 161,020 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.52M, up from 145,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.9. About 6.69 million shares traded or 8.26% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 104.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 787,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.96 million, up from 752,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 630,895 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M; 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 11/04/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $87; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS RESIGNED FROM BOARD, AND EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 18, 2018, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO 11 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 11/04/2018 – 2U: David Sutphen Will Become Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 21/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Syracuse University, 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer Online Master’s Degree in Social Work – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Curaleaf, 2U, Granite Construction, and SAExploration and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 2U, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “2U, Inc. and Keypath Education Join Emerson College to Deliver Online MA in Digital Marketing and Data Analytics – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steris Plc by 3,645 shares to 577,516 shares, valued at $85.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,480 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Higher on Wednesday Despite Impeachment Concerns – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nike (NKE) Estimates Cut at BofA Despite Reporting Upside – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, Nike And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.