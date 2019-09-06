Villere St Denis J & Co Cut Its Pool (POOL) Holding; Clough Global Allocation Fund (GLV) Sentiment Is 0.6

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased Pool Corporation (POOL) stake by 9.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 52,687 shares as Pool Corporation (POOL)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 479,700 shares with $79.14 million value, down from 532,387 last quarter. Pool Corporation now has $8.10B valuation. The stock increased 2.56% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.92. About 174,532 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference

Clough Global Allocation Fund (GLV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.65, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 6 funds increased or opened new positions, while 10 cut down and sold their positions in Clough Global Allocation Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 1.00 million shares, down from 1.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Clough Global Allocation Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About shares traded. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) has declined 15.04% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.04% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund for 236,637 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 31,770 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 10,119 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 51,457 shares.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The company has market cap of $76.23 million. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It has a 62.53 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66M for 28.66 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 77,050 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com stated it has 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Waters Parkerson Lc has invested 0.04% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 75,814 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 421 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 14,415 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 26,746 shares. Northern Corp owns 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 352,598 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 25 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 571 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance invested in 0.02% or 57,906 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Echo Street Capital Mngmt Lc reported 90,617 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 1,701 shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 33,841 shares to 90,464 valued at $11.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kearny Finl Corp Md stake by 501,796 shares and now owns 5.10M shares. Kraft Heinz Co was raised too.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity. Arvan Peter D also bought $93,598 worth of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) shares.