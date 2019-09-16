Villere St Denis J & Co Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Cut as Shares Rose; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Fiera Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.28 Million

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 237,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 412,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.39M, down from 650,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $147.01. About 271,391 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 11,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 243,053 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.97M, down from 254,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 159,370 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronet (EEFT) Up 96.1% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide’s Digital Integrated Payments Cloud powers Sri Lanka’s first QR code-based payment app – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.29 million for 13.41 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 787,686 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $57.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont reported 4,619 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,225 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 36,289 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 6,880 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,827 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Old Bankshares In invested in 0.02% or 2,800 shares. 243 were reported by Johnson. Syntal Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 10,489 shares. Psagot House Limited has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Sigma Planning Corporation owns 1,638 shares. Earnest Ltd Com invested in 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 211,640 shares stake. Cim Ltd Company reported 0.33% stake. 30,776 were reported by Clark Mngmt Grp Incorporated.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 302,550 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc has 2,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 30,781 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 67,500 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,349 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 30,213 shares. Oakworth reported 0.02% stake. Stifel Finance Corp stated it has 94,015 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.28% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 6,648 are owned by Amalgamated Bankshares. Aviance Prtnrs Lc reported 3,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 750 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 32,692 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested in 24,841 shares.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2019: CHDN,CPB,GME – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rivers Casino Waukegan Proposed by State’s Most Successful Casino Owners – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Churchill Downs invests in northern Kentucky thoroughbred circuit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CHDN’s profit will be $26.42 million for 46.78 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Churchill Downs Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.68% negative EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 6,951 shares to 345,669 shares, valued at $43.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX) by 259,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).