Villere St Denis J & Co Increased Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $4.16 Million; Chickasaw Capital Management Upped Its Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Position

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 33,841 shares as the company's stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,464 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14M, up from 56,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $125.15. About 1.53M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 21,103 shares as the company's stock rose 29.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.94 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.96 million, up from 5.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 264,534 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 453,930 shares to 4.36 million shares, valued at $46.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 4,750 shares worth $532,950.

