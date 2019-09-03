Villere St Denis J & Co Has Upped Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding By $1.14 Million; Chaparral Energy Class A (CHAP) Shorts Increased By 0.71%

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) stake by 1.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc acquired 8,677 shares as Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 568,472 shares with $74.94M value, up from 559,795 last quarter. Wabco Hldgs Inc now has $6.84 billion valuation. It closed at $133.51 lastly. It is down 8.29% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards

Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:CHAP) had an increase of 0.71% in short interest. CHAP’s SI was 2.75 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.71% from 2.73 million shares previously. With 443,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:CHAP)’s short sellers to cover CHAP’s short positions. The SI to Chaparral Energy Inc Class A’s float is 7.36%. The stock decreased 8.65% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $1.215. About 315,005 shares traded. Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) has declined 81.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.02% the S&P500.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company has market cap of $63.61 million. The firm sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent.

More notable recent Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chaparral Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chaparral Energy to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chaparral Energy (CHAP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tallgrass Energy and Unit Corp among Energy/Materials gainers; Ossen Innovation and Taronis Technologies among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Chaparral Energy’s (NYSE:CHAP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WABCO Holdings has $155 highest and $136.5 lowest target. $136.67’s average target is 2.37% above currents $133.51 stock price. WABCO Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 29 to “Sector Perform”. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pentwater Limited Partnership holds 0.19% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 115,000 shares. 579 were accumulated by Assetmark. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 289,809 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 31,117 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1,639 are held by Fifth Third Comml Bank. P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 117,900 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ci Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Piedmont Investment invested in 3,800 shares. Korea Invest Corp holds 0.13% or 214,100 shares in its portfolio. Westpac holds 0% or 22,147 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 2,847 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 161,788 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 115 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WABCO Announced as ATA Featured Product Provider – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO’s Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Set for April 26 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 9,234 shares to 650,459 valued at $92.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) stake by 16,559 shares and now owns 752,130 shares. 3 (NYSE:DDD) was reduced too.