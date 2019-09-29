Villere St Denis J & Co Cut By $476,190 Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; CCUR HOLDINGS (CCUR) Shorts Decreased By 6.12%

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 6.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 12,210 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 169,516 shares with $6.74 million value, down from 181,726 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $47.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR

CCUR HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:CCUR) had a decrease of 6.12% in short interest. CCUR’s SI was 26,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.12% from 27,800 shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 4 days are for CCUR HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:CCUR)’s short sellers to cover CCUR’s short positions. It closed at $3.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CCUR News: 26/03/2018 CCUR Holdings, Inc. Receives NASDAQ Delisting Determination

Concurrent Computer Corporation, a software and solutions company, develops applications focused on storing, protecting, transforming, and delivering media assets in the United States, Canada, Japan, other Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company has market cap of $32.13 million. The Company’s content delivery solutions consist of software, hardware, and services for intelligently streaming video content to consumer devices; and storing and managing content in the network. It has a 47.37 P/E ratio. The firm offers streaming video and storage services and products that are deployed by service providers to support consumer-facing video applications, including live broadcast video and video-on-demand, as well as time-shifted video services, such as cloud digital video recording.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 120,450 shares. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 7,075 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated owns 0.2% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 59,739 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 86,420 shares. Prudential Financial owns 741,030 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 2.00 million are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Headinvest Ltd Llc reported 33,668 shares. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Limited reported 333,281 shares stake. Clearbridge Llc accumulated 0.23% or 6.63 million shares. Beacon Financial Group holds 0.33% or 85,519 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson & holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 49,565 shares. California-based Hennessy has invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Putnam Fl Invest invested in 5,284 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.57% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 20.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.17’s average target is 34.49% above currents $34.33 stock price. Schlumberger had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4400 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 16 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating.