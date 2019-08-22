Villere St Denis J & Co Has Boosted By $1.43 Million Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Cut Microstrategy (MSTR) Position By $1.04 Million

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 1.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc acquired 4,180 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 227,175 shares with $77.69M value, up from 222,995 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $37.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $359.8. About 242,808 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) stake by 14.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 7,215 shares as Microstrategy Inc (MSTR)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 43,815 shares with $6.32M value, down from 51,030 last quarter. Microstrategy Inc now has $1.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $140.89. About 138,902 shares traded or 6.46% up from the average. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Eye Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.51% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Security National Trust has invested 0.75% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Raymond James Tru Na owns 4,455 shares. Kcm Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 978 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.16% or 39,993 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) owns 1,461 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citizens And Northern holds 1,200 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Essex Services holds 1,107 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Inc holds 0.05% or 4,030 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs owns 22 shares. Nomura Hldg Inc reported 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,660 shares. Bankshares holds 1.81% or 16,693 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp invested in 494,138 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity. $163,483 worth of stock was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) stake by 16,559 shares to 752,130 valued at $53.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3 (NYSE:DDD) stake by 453,930 shares and now owns 4.36M shares. Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) was reduced too.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies to Acquire iPipeline, Leading Provider of Cloud-Based Software Solutions for the Life Insurance Industry – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MicroStrategy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – MSTR – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MicroStrategy (MSTR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: MicroStrategy – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 8,191 shares to 231,757 valued at $16.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) stake by 10,760 shares and now owns 265,288 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 264,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Trexquant LP has invested 0.03% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 43,815 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Hsbc Public Ltd Company accumulated 6,649 shares or 0% of the stock. 110,566 are owned by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Strs Ohio holds 6,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management has invested 0.04% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Stone Ridge Asset Management holds 0.02% or 1,968 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc invested in 712 shares. Jbf invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 35,213 shares stake. Fil Ltd holds 47,500 shares.