Villere St Denis J & Co Cut Stake in Pool (POOL) by $8.64 Million; Boyar Asset Management Has Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 52,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 479,700 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.14 million, down from 532,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $192.58. About 103,015 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.11 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 858,658 were reported by Retirement System Of Alabama. Brinker Cap holds 50,238 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Cap Ca holds 0.14% or 6,145 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Co has invested 1.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tirschwell & Loewy has invested 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Contravisory Invest holds 0.01% or 132 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital has invested 1.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Matrix Asset Ny invested in 0.61% or 18,570 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advisors Lc reported 1,302 shares. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 81,687 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 3,412 shares. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Lc accumulated 0.12% or 2,128 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd reported 90,768 shares. 2,337 are held by Bangor Financial Bank. Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru has invested 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Hedge Funds Right About Dumping HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lowe’s Is Still a Fixer-Upper – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,920 shares to 211,725 shares, valued at $16.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 352,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 16.07% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.8 per share. POOL’s profit will be $129.25M for 14.81 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Australia jobless rate fails to fall, argues for July rate cut – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nokia (NOK) to Extend IP-Based Services in Norway & Denmark – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port holds 101,183 shares. Df Dent & holds 0.01% or 3,098 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has invested 0.07% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Mngmt LP has 0.17% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.29% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 90,617 shares. Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.51% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com reported 15,911 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Huntington Bancorp has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Farmers & Merchants Investments, Nebraska-based fund reported 53 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 5,442 shares. 479,700 were accumulated by Villere St Denis J & Co Ltd Company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Lc holds 1.29M shares. 65 were reported by Carroll Fincl Assoc.