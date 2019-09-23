Villere St Denis J & Co Maintains Position in Chevron New (CVX); Bio Techne (TECH) Holding Lifted by Engineers Gate Manager Lp

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 7,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 97,483 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.13 million, up from 90,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01B market cap company. It closed at $124.32 lastly. It is down 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 452.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 6,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 8,286 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $201.64. About 64,038 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,065 are owned by Montecito State Bank & Tru. Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,681 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Mngmt Lc Ca holds 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2,058 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 2.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 138,236 shares. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 0.31% or 9,792 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 0.79% or 352,054 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has 0.39% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Plancorp Ltd Liability Company owns 10,332 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested in 0.53% or 9,315 shares. 25,610 are held by Cushing Asset Management L P. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Company owns 112,847 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp reported 21,386 shares stake. Assets Investment Ltd Liability reported 1.89% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Botty Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,815 shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 69,526 shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $39.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 2,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,565 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 496,921 shares to 28,332 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 245,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,100 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $132,530 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $37,000 was made by Kummeth Charles R. on Monday, September 9.