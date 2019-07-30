Villere St Denis J & Co Holding in Lkq (LKQ) Has Trimmed by $1.40 Million; Bce (BCE) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Stake by $333,124

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 7,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,110 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 59,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 611,378 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 49,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.64 million, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 2.42M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,592 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $78.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 34,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Mi stated it has 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,228 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Aqr Capital Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 81,871 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 908,620 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 1.43% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Asset Mngmt One reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). New York-based American Interest Gru has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited accumulated 968,767 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 2,640 shares. Mawer Invest Limited has invested 0.14% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 166,957 shares. Villere St Denis J & Ltd reported 2.28 million shares. Bruni J V Company Company reported 822,245 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.92 million for 11.02 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 28,500 shares to 12.72M shares, valued at $670.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).