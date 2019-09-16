Villere St Denis J & Co Has Trimmed Its Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stake by $99.12 Million; As Netflix Com (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Selz Capital Has Lowered by $4.11 Million Its Stake

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 85.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 4.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 759,970 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.90M, down from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.38. About 833,863 shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 16,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 27,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $291.32. About 2.88 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.62 million for 24.35 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 69.36 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

