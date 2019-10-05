Villere St Denis J & Co Position in Pool (POOL) Has Cut by $601,350 as Share Price Rose; As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Market Value Rose, Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 3,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 476,535 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.02 million, down from 479,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $201.66. About 113,519 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 4,852 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $752,000, down from 7,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $168.96. About 547,620 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) owns 31 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru has 0.02% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Toth Fin Advisory Corp holds 19,787 shares. Moreover, American Economic Planning Group Adv has 0.11% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Moreover, First Interstate State Bank has 0% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Hemenway Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 4,128 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability stated it has 452,935 shares. Logan Cap Management has 10,618 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 18 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 348,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.09% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 81,200 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 6,644 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.9% or 39,377 shares. Moreover, Hilltop Hldg has 0.08% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $262.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,766 shares to 44,481 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,019 shares to 97,483 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $93,598 activity.