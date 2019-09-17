Villere St Denis J & Co Has Lifted Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding by $314,760; As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stock Rose, Rivulet Capital Lowered Holding

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 3,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 151,920 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.17 million, up from 148,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $93.55. About 239,220 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 598,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.57M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 88,280 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71M for 139.82 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 41,350 shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $190.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Service Incorporated has invested 0.37% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Philadelphia Trust reported 1.33% stake. Clean Yield reported 1,050 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 3,765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ancora Ltd Liability Co holds 19,508 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 255,231 are owned by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd invested in 4,475 shares or 0% of the stock. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 6,424 shares. Vident Advisory Lc holds 1.07% or 152,687 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co has 901,148 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. California-based Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Motco owns 62,859 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 24,975 shares to 42,400 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 323,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).