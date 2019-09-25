Villere St Denis J & Co Raised Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stake by $319,466 as Share Value Rose; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Market Value Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Has Increased by $6.90 Million Its Stake

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 8,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.70M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 307,535 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 41,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 211,640 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.61M, up from 170,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 108,604 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 145,788 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $814.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 237,989 shares to 412,470 shares, valued at $69.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.