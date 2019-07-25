Villere St Denis J & Co Boosted Its Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $1.43 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Cardinal Health (CAH) Share Value Declined, Old Republic International Has Raised by $18.19 Million Its Position

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 4,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,175 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.69M, up from 222,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $370.99. About 1.25M shares traded or 185.60% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 379,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.31 million, up from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 2.84 million shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Stipancich John K sold $2.66M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 9,000 shares. On Friday, March 15 WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru Fincl Bank accumulated 91,421 shares or 1.39% of the stock. 84,399 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Management L P. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 3,676 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca has invested 3.87% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Inc has 879 shares. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs Inc accumulated 5,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 1.29 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Com invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 517 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management LP reported 2.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd owns 126,121 shares or 4.55% of their US portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1% or 9,495 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Thematic Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 76,583 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 16,996 shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 453,930 shares to 4.36M shares, valued at $46.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 52,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,700 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,853 were accumulated by Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 50,229 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Gw Henssler & Limited has 0.56% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 127,829 shares. Adage Capital Grp Inc Ltd Com reported 366,400 shares. Paloma Prtn Management invested in 0.03% or 22,682 shares. Bangor Bancorporation invested in 5,186 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 520,943 shares. 8,982 were accumulated by Moors Cabot Incorporated. Atria Investments Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 7,745 shares. Freestone Lc accumulated 67,804 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Lp holds 0.07% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 6,777 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 29,012 shares. Asset Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 15,667 shares.