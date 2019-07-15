Villere St Denis J & Co Stake in Teleflex (TFX) Has Upped by $2.59 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Declined, Pura Vida Investments Lifted Its Position

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 8,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,003 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.22M, up from 230,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $334.96. About 148,009 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 25/04/2018 – 410 Medical Strengthens Board of Directors as Company Continues to Accelerate Commercialization of LifeFlow®; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 811.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 186,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 million, up from 23,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.45. About 4.19 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Doesn’t Expect to Recognize Any Added Chgs Related to Resolution of 2011-2013 Tax Years; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 16/04/2018 – boston scientific corporation | imager ii urology torque catheter | K180530 | 04/10/2018 |

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.96 million activity. $190,750 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) was sold by Pierce David A.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 2,688 shares to 2,812 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 56,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0.12% or 1.56M shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc stated it has 784,236 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Capital Management accumulated 1.94 million shares. Goelzer Investment Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 65,451 shares. 26,924 are owned by Wade G W And. Mariner Ltd stated it has 9,956 shares. World Asset owns 88,690 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 5.20 million shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated has 97,629 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 116,629 were accumulated by Marietta Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Covington Mgmt holds 2,855 shares. 5.02M are held by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 109,100 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.01% or 101,300 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.17% or 2.84 million shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 453,930 shares to 4.36 million shares, valued at $46.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 52,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,700 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).