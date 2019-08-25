Villere St Denis J & Co Raised Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $467,680; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $5.53 Million as Share Price Declined

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 211,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93 million, up from 205,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93M shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 172,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.12 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 840,409 shares traded or 17.02% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 31,405 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Zeke Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Adirondack Trust accumulated 8,167 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Georgia-based Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Greylin Investment Mangement holds 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 10,965 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3.40 million shares. Nordea has 400,111 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 13.88M shares. Ci Invs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 77,550 shares. Peddock Capital Lc holds 3,058 shares. Shell Asset Management has 0.39% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rench Wealth Management holds 2.38% or 45,521 shares. Valley Advisers reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 10.64M shares in its portfolio.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9,234 shares to 650,459 shares, valued at $92.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 184,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,702 shares, and cut its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD).

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp by 194,500 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $74.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,938 shares, and has risen its stake in National Vision Holdings.