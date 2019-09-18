Village Super Market (VLGEA) to pay $0.25 on Oct 24, 2019; Aqr Capital Management Lifted By $32.69 Million Its Regal Beloit (RBC) Stake

Village Super Market Inc (NASDAQ:VLGEA) is expected to pay $0.25 on Oct 24, 2019. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) shareholders before Oct 2, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Village Super Market Inc’s current price of $26.36 translates into 0.95% yield. Village Super Market Inc’s dividend has Oct 3, 2019 as record date. Sep 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.36. About 25,722 shares traded. Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) has declined 13.20% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VLGEA News: 07/03/2018 – VILLAGE SUPER MARKET INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER CLASS B COMMON SHARE $0.48; 21/04/2018 – DJ Village Super Market Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLGEA); 16/03/2018 – Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 VILLAGE SUPER MARKET INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE $0.66

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold Village Super Market, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 0.63% less from 6.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Denali Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 185 shares. International Grp Inc has 5,247 shares. Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 688 shares. Prelude Management Llc reported 2,011 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 19,874 shares. The Missouri-based Cutter And Communication Brokerage has invested 0.06% in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA). 26,314 were accumulated by Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 66,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 1,326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA). Brinker Cap accumulated 11,186 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Com owns 14,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 373 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 5,490 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axa owns 29,817 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company has market cap of $377.45 million. The Company’s stores feature specialty departments, such as on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. It has a 15.31 P/E ratio. The firm operates a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, and 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania.

