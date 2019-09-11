Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) Reaches $12.03 After 6.00% Down Move; Stadion Money Management Cut Garmin LTD (GRMN) Position By $474,892

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased Garmin Ltd (GRMN) stake by 36.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 5,522 shares as Garmin Ltd (GRMN)’s stock declined 1.84%. The Stadion Money Management Llc holds 9,663 shares with $834,000 value, down from 15,185 last quarter. Garmin Ltd now has $15.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 835,152 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING

The stock of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 457,730 shares traded. Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has risen 175.96% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 175.96% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $505.89M company. It was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $11.31 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VFF worth $30.35 million less.

Analysts await Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) to report earnings on November, 11. VFF’s profit will be $4.63M for 27.34 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Village Farms International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.00% negative EPS growth.

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company has market cap of $505.89 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Produce Business and Energy Business. It has a 38.31 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

More notable recent Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Village Farms (VFF) Stock – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What You’ll Want to Know About Village Farms’ Impressive Q2 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Village Farms International to Present at Scotiabank Cannabis Company Forum in Sydney, Australia – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/04/2019: MIK, VFF, SUP, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Ideas Potcasts, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move: (TSX: TGOD) (OTC: TGODF) (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) (TSX: VFF) (NASDAQ: VFF) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) For Its Upcoming 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trimble Strengthens Forestry Division With 3LOG Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin® unveils the all-new GPSMAP® 86 marine handheld series with global communication, BlueChart® g3 and chartplotter connectivity – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $173.71 million for 22.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

Stadion Money Management Llc increased Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) stake by 15,016 shares to 353,374 valued at $20.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (SLY) stake by 63,990 shares and now owns 363,847 shares. Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) was raised too.