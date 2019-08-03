Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) EPS Estimated At $0.05; Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Has 1.1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 183.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. T_VFF’s profit would be $2.46 million giving it 79.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Village Farms International, Inc.’s analysts see -76.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 7.55% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 712,828 shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 46 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 42 cut down and sold their positions in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 13.36 million shares, up from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 34 Increased: 35 New Position: 11.

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company has market cap of $777.36 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Produce Business and Energy Business. It has a 216.71 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant from landfill gas that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 133.54 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids , coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Fbl Investment Management Services Inc Ia holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation for 286,477 shares. American Financial Group Inc owns 1.21 million shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Capital Management Llc has 1.78% invested in the company for 159,671 shares. The Illinois-based Whitnell & Co. has invested 1.76% in the stock. Ota Financial Group L.P., a New York-based fund reported 41,492 shares.

