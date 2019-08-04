Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; North American Nickel (NAN) Sentiment Is 2.5

North American Nickel Inc (NAN) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.89, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 6 decreased and sold their stakes in North American Nickel Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 3.81 million shares, down from 3.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding North American Nickel Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 183.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. T_VFF’s profit would be $2.46 million giving it 79.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Village Farms International, Inc.’s analysts see -76.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 7.55% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 712,828 shares traded or 0.82% up from the average. Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 31,611 shares traded. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund for 506,354 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 66,975 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.72% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 45,933 shares.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $435.93 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 22.86 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company has market cap of $777.36 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Produce Business and Energy Business. It has a 216.71 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant from landfill gas that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.