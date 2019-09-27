Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Since Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 7 -0.36 57.44M -0.38 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 817,069,701.28% -9.1% -8.9% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 121,244,635.19% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 101.73% upside potential and an average target price of $14. Competitively the average target price of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 23.09% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 75.6%. Insiders owned 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 11.5% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.