Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 262.28% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $24.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 18.7% respectively. About 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.32% are Vital Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Vital Therapies Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.