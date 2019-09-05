Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.27 beta indicates that Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

60.8 and 60.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 250.22% and an $24.2 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance while Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.