Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. On the competitive side is, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.6 Current Ratio and a 18.6 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $21.83, and a 233.28% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 98.6% respectively. 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.