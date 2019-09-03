Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

We are contrasting Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Viking Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
Risk and Volatility
Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.27 and its 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has beta of 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
60.8 and 60.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 263.36% upside potential and an average target price of $24.2.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.47%
|-7.57%
|-1.91%
|-7.68%
|-21.93%
|0.52%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.
Summary
Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
