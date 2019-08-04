Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

This is a contrast between Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 while its Current Ratio is 60.8. Meanwhile, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 201.52% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 40% respectively. 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.