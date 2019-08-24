Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Both Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-19.9%
|-17.1%
Risk and Volatility
Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.27. Enochian Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 0.09 beta which makes it 91.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 while its Current Ratio is 60.8. Meanwhile, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 262.28% and an $24.2 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 2.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 64.37% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.47%
|-7.57%
|-1.91%
|-7.68%
|-21.93%
|0.52%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6.77%
|9.64%
|-19.17%
|-23.11%
|22.25%
|-30.14%
For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.