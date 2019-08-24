Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Both Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.27. Enochian Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 0.09 beta which makes it 91.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 while its Current Ratio is 60.8. Meanwhile, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 262.28% and an $24.2 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 2.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 64.37% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.