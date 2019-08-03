Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 4.23 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk and Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.27 beta. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 while its Current Ratio is 60.8. Meanwhile, Clovis Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $21.83, and a 201.52% upside potential. Clovis Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a 213.17% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Clovis Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.