Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Both Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 134 98.56 N/A -11.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk and Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. bluebird bio Inc.’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 while its Current Ratio is 60.8. Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24.2, while its potential upside is 261.19%. Competitively the consensus price target of bluebird bio Inc. is $149.67, which is potential 48.45% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Insiders held 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.