Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

As Biotechnology companies, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility & Risk

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.46 and it happens to be 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 2.19 beta and it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 60.8. The Current Ratio of rival Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 and its Quick Ratio is has 10. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $21.83, and a 163.01% upside potential. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 average price target and a 338.25% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 0%. 2.5% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.