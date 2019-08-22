Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 ArQule Inc. 7 120.18 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk and Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.27 and its 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

60.8 and 60.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ArQule Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Viking Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24.2, while its potential upside is 245.22%. Competitively ArQule Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.69, with potential downside of -19.39%. The data provided earlier shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than ArQule Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.4% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, ArQule Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ArQule Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats ArQule Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.