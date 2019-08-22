Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|7
|120.18
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
Risk and Volatility
Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.27 and its 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.18 beta.
Liquidity
60.8 and 60.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ArQule Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Viking Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24.2, while its potential upside is 245.22%. Competitively ArQule Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.69, with potential downside of -19.39%. The data provided earlier shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than ArQule Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.4% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, ArQule Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.47%
|-7.57%
|-1.91%
|-7.68%
|-21.93%
|0.52%
|ArQule Inc.
|-3.9%
|-9.83%
|58.9%
|183.43%
|99.41%
|264.26%
For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ArQule Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats ArQule Inc.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
