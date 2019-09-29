Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 7 -0.36 57.44M -0.38 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 38 -0.12 51.41M -5.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 817,069,701.28% -9.1% -8.9% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,984,884.02% -48.2% -38.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.27 beta indicates that Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 127.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 101.73% and an $14 consensus price target. On the other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 30.62% and its consensus price target is $45. Based on the data shown earlier, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.