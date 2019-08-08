Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Reaches $7.17 After 8.00% Down Move; Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Shorts Up By 27.63%

The stock of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 902,578 shares traded. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has declined 21.93% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.93% the S&P500. Some Historical VKTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys 4% Position in Viking Therapeutics; 07/03/2018 – $VKTX Ph2 NAFLD data pushed back from 1H18 to 2H18. -; 07/03/2018 – VIKING: VK5211 TRIAL ACHIEVES PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 07/03/2018 – Viking Therapeutics: 4Q Net Loss Rises on Increase in Research, Administrative Expenses; 09/05/2018 – Viking Therapeutics: VK2809 Phase 2 Fatty Liver and Hypercholesterolemia Study Enrolling, Results Expected 2H 2018; 26/03/2018 – Viking Therapeutics Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys 3.2% Position in Viking Therapeutics; 07/03/2018 Viking Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 19/03/2018 – Viking Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 09/05/2018 – Viking Therapeutics: IND-enabling Work Underway for VK0214 in X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy, Proof-Of-Concept Study to Begin 1H 2019The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $530.20 million company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $6.60 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VKTX worth $42.42M less.

Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) had an increase of 27.63% in short interest. BLUE’s SI was 8.03 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.63% from 6.29 million shares previously. With 546,200 avg volume, 15 days are for Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s short sellers to cover BLUE’s short positions. The stock increased 2.77% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 286,471 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell & Gene Therapy; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 03/04/2018 – They built a game-changing cancer-killing therapy. Now they’re taking on a new kind of CAR-T therapy; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company has market cap of $530.20 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder.

Among 5 analysts covering Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viking Therapeutics had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by H.C. Wainwright. Leerink Swann initiated the shares of VKTX in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Maxim Group maintained the shares of VKTX in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of VKTX in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold bluebird bio, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 169,340 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Charles Schwab Inv Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P invested in 0.02% or 9,340 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 4,955 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 20,005 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 11,917 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 22,192 shares. Gam Ag owns 49,561 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. 7,688 are held by L & S Advsrs Incorporated. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 11,723 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Piedmont Investment has invested 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $7.07 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications.