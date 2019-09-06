Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Reaches $7.12 After 4.00% Down Move; SOCIALPLAY USA (SPLY) Shorts Lowered By 4.35%

SOCIALPLAY USA INC (OTCMKTS:SPLY) had a decrease of 4.35% in short interest. SPLY’s SI was 2,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.35% from 2,300 shares previously. With 8,900 avg volume, 0 days are for SOCIALPLAY USA INC (OTCMKTS:SPLY)’s short sellers to cover SPLY’s short positions. It closed at $0.025 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 1.24 million shares traded. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has declined 21.93% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.93% the S&P500. Some Historical VKTX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Viking Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VKTX); 07/03/2018 – VIKING: VK5211 TRIAL ACHIEVES PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 07/03/2018 – Viking Therapeutics: 4Q Net Loss Rises on Increase in Research, Administrative Expenses; 09/05/2018 – Viking Therapeutics: IND-enabling Work Underway for VK0214 in X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy, Proof-Of-Concept Study to Begin 1H 2019; 19/03/2018 – Viking Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 26/03/2018 – Viking Therapeutics Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Viking Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – Viking Therapeutics: VK2809 Phase 2 Fatty Liver and Hypercholesterolemia Study Enrolling, Results Expected 2H 2018; 07/03/2018 Viking Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys 4% Position in Viking TherapeuticsThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $481.57 million company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $6.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VKTX worth $19.26M less.

More notable recent Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viking Therapeutics: A Potential NASH Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Viking Therapeutics a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company has market cap of $481.57 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder.

Analysts await Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Viking Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viking Therapeutics has $40 highest and $14 lowest target. $24.20’s average target is 239.89% above currents $7.12 stock price. Viking Therapeutics had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, June 24.

More notable recent SocialPlay USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MediPharm Labs announces multiple cannabis supply partnerships – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WeedMD: The Outperformer Among Small-Cap LPs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sports Direct: Rock Bottom May Be Near – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about SocialPlay USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aleafia: Back To Where It Belongs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bombardier to supply 30 FLEXITY trams for Dresden – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

SocialPlay USA, Inc. focuses on providing marketing, monetization, and support services for the companies in gaming and mobile application markets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $296,750. The firm was formerly known as Artesanias Corp. and changed its name to SocialPlay USA, Inc. in July 2015. It currently has negative earnings.