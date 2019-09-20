Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Reaches $6.97 After 3.00% Down Move; Meridian Interstate Bancorp (EBSB) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc (EBSB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 49 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 57 decreased and sold their holdings in Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 32.86 million shares, down from 33.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 40 Increased: 33 New Position: 16.

Analysts await Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Viking Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% negative EPS growth.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company has market cap of $508.91 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder.

Analysts await Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. EBSB’s profit will be $16.41 million for 14.90 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial services and products for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties, Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $977.44 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits comprising checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. It has a 15.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, including mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, credit builder, and annuity and overdraft loans.