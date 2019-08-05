Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Reaches $6.95 52-Week Low; Last Week Air Lease (AL) Coverage

The stock of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.32 target or 9.00% below today’s $6.95 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $501.09M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $6.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $45.10M less. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 1.60M shares traded or 10.54% up from the average. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has declined 21.93% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.93% the S&P500. Some Historical VKTX News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys 3.2% Position in Viking Therapeutics; 07/03/2018 – VIKING: VK5211 TRIAL ACHIEVES PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 07/03/2018 – $VKTX Ph2 NAFLD data pushed back from 1H18 to 2H18. -; 09/05/2018 – Viking Therapeutics: VK2809 Phase 2 Fatty Liver and Hypercholesterolemia Study Enrolling, Results Expected 2H 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. See Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) latest ratings:

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Initiates Coverage On

25/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $39 Maintain

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company has market cap of $501.09 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder.

Among 5 analysts covering Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viking Therapeutics had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) rating on Thursday, March 14. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $20 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Leerink Swann. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold Air Lease Corporation shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Lc holds 892,013 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Blackrock reported 4.46M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 5,909 shares. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 45,996 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 17,303 shares stake. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 37,700 shares. Utah Retirement owns 18,318 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust accumulated 1,200 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Manhattan reported 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 6,000 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 581,559 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk