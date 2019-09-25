Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Reaches $6.91 After 8.00% Up Move; DIAMCOR MINING ORDINARY SHARES CANA (DMIFF) Sellers Decreased By 40.3% Their Shorts

DIAMCOR MINING INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) had a decrease of 40.3% in short interest. DMIFF’s SI was 4,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 40.3% from 6,700 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 20 days are for DIAMCOR MINING INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:DMIFF)’s short sellers to cover DMIFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.15% or $0.0075 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0745. About 49,100 shares traded or 476.43% up from the average. Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.02% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 1.04 million shares traded. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has declined 21.93% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.93% the S&P500. Some Historical VKTX News: 26/03/2018 – Viking Therapeutics Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy; 07/03/2018 – Viking Therapeutics: 4Q Net Loss Rises on Increase in Research, Administrative Expenses; 23/04/2018 – DJ Viking Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VKTX); 07/03/2018 – VIKING: VK5211 TRIAL ACHIEVES PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 09/05/2018 – Viking Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Viking Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – Viking Therapeutics: VK2809 Phase 2 Fatty Liver and Hypercholesterolemia Study Enrolling, Results Expected 2H 2018; 07/03/2018 Viking Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 09/05/2018 – Viking Therapeutics: IND-enabling Work Underway for VK0214 in X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy, Proof-Of-Concept Study to Begin 1H 2019; 19/03/2018 – Viking Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. WainwrightThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $498.98M company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $7.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VKTX worth $39.92M more.

More notable recent Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Leaps On Trial Results, Pacira Set To Join SmallCap 600 Index, Positive Readout For Amgen’s Blood Cancer Drug – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Viking Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Intercept Pharmaceuticals vs. Viking Therapeutics – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Viking Therapeutics to Present at 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – GuruFocus.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Viking Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% negative EPS growth.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company has market cap of $498.98 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder.

Diamcor Mining Inc., a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. The company has market cap of $4.92 million. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa. It currently has negative earnings.