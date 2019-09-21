Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparing side by side

Both Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
Demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 104.38% and an $14 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.47%
|-7.57%
|-1.91%
|-7.68%
|-21.93%
|0.52%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.
Summary
Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
