Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparing side by side

Both Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 104.38% and an $14 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.