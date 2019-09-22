Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.83 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Volatility & Risk

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Soligenix Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Soligenix Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, and a 104.38% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 22.4% respectively. 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Soligenix Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.