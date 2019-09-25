Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.27 beta means Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 127.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 60.8. The Current Ratio of rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 112.77% at a $14 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 10.4%. Insiders owned 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.