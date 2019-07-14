Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Contrasting side by side

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 121.58 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Risk and Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.46 beta. Otonomy Inc.’s 2.42 beta is the reason why it is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.83, while its potential upside is 165.25%. Competitively Otonomy Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 98.41%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Otonomy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 65.9% respectively. About 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Otonomy Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.