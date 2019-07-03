Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 69.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Viking Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.10% -8.90% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Viking Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

With average price target of $21.83, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 165.57%. The potential upside of the peers is 131.90%. With higher probable upside potential for Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s peers, research analysts think Viking Therapeutics Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.46. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals are 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.