Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Comparison side by side

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 7 -0.36 57.44M -0.38 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 20 0.64 100.30M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 818,233,618.23% -9.1% -8.9% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 494,088,669.95% -37.6% -35.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.27 beta means Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 127.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 60.8 and a Quick Ratio of 60.8. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 109.58% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 0%. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.03%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.