Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2798.75 N/A -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Risk & Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.27 beta. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc.’s 96.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$24.2 is Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 248.20%. Immunomedics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.5 consensus price target and a 91.41% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Viking Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Immunomedics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 95.3%. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.03%. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.