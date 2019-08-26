Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparing side by side

Since Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
Demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Risk & Volatility
Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta and it is 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 60.8 and a Quick Ratio of 60.8. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 262.28% upside potential and a consensus target price of $24.2. Competitively Immunic Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 189.86%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Viking Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Immunic Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.47%
|-7.57%
|-1.91%
|-7.68%
|-21.93%
|0.52%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Immunic Inc.
Summary
Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
