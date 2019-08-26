Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparing side by side

Since Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta and it is 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 60.8 and a Quick Ratio of 60.8. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 262.28% upside potential and a consensus target price of $24.2. Competitively Immunic Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 189.86%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Viking Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Immunic Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.