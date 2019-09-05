Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Comparison side by side

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 93.22 N/A -2.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 60.8. The Current Ratio of rival Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 226.59% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $24.2. Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 92.71%. The information presented earlier suggests that Viking Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Gritstone Oncology Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.