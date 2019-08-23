Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 60.8 and a Quick Ratio of 60.8. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 252.77% at a $24.2 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 13.1% respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.03%. Insiders Comparatively, held 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.